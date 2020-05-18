Huawei places a new $700 million order to TSMC, but US actions stop it

According to a report coming straight from Taiwan, TSMC has obtained a $700 million order from Huawei for its 5 and 7nm chips. The 5nm bit is probably going in regards to the upcoming Kirin 1020 chipset whereas the 7nm order is all in regards to the 5G baseband chips. However, TSMC is reportedly engaged on full capability and will not give you the option to take any extra orders. And that is not the one subject.

On Friday, the US Commerce Department went on with the new guidelines, which requires manufacturing firms utilizing US tools and software program to get a particular license to provide Huawei. Thus, TSMC had to halt all new Huawei orders. The new coverage would not apply toexisting orders.

Huawei declined to touch upon the matter whereas TSMC referred to as them “purely market rumors”.

