Huawei patents clamshell foldable phone

We’ve only seen several commercially available foldable phones and only two of these come in the clamshell form factor – the Galaxy Z Flip and Razr 2019. It seems that the third major player in the foldable game Huawei will also try that form factor. A patent on CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) reveals the main element design top features of the Huawei clamshell but keep in mind that not absolutely all patents can even make their solution to the production line.

Starting with leading of the clamshell Huawei we can view it sports a sizeable notch on the top which houses the selfie camera and perhaps some biometric sensors. The right side is where you discover the volume and power buttons, the latter of which bears a red accent.

The right back has a multiple cameras setup in the left corner which is separated from the flash in addition to what is apparently a long secondary display below the actual cameras.

The phone appears to sit completely flat in its unfolded position and includes a hinge in the centre. It also seems to sit flat when folded. There are no specs or other details that can help us at the moment but a recent rumor suggest Huawei is seeking to implement UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) on its upcoming foldable phones.

