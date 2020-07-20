Huawei P40 series’ latest update enhances the front cameras

An update to some European Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ units is now being seeded bringing new features to the front-facing cameras. The update weighs 832MB and posesses built quantity of 10.1.0.147.





The new modes are Smart Eye Tracking, Super Night Portrait mode and dedicated low-light selfie mode.

The Smart Eye Tracking is pretty self-explanatory – it is targeted on the subject’s eyes and keeps a the concentrate on their face even when moving.

The Super Night Portrait Mode, on the other hand, enables you to take nice-looking portraits even yet in low-light and last, although not least, there is a new video recording mode for poorly-lit conditions.





The update also bumps up the security patch to July 2020.

