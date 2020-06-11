Huawei P40 Pro+ will be available in Europe on June 25

Huawei’s new flagship camera king, the P40 Pro+, is finally on its way to Europe, after having been announced back in March and subsequently going on sale in China not long ago.

The company has announced that the device will be available to purchase, both in continental Europe plus the UK, on June 25. It’s coming in at 1,399 and £1,299, respectively. That is definitely the definition of a princely sum, but let’s keep in mind you are getting probably the best camera phone of the year your money can buy, with the only real true optical 10x zoom on industry.

Pre-orders should start over the continent imminently. If you’re interested in learning more about the Huawei P40 Pro+, don’t miss our in-depth review.