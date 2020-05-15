Huawei P40 lite 5G announced – a rebadged nova 7 SE for Europe

The Huawei P40 lite 5G is the most recent member of the P40 household to make its option to Europe. The system is equivalent to the beforehand launched nova 7 SE and might be obtainable for 400, making it one of the reasonably priced 5G telephones in Europe. It’s at the moment up for pre-order whereas official gross sales tip off on May 29.

The P40 lite 5G options a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS show with a punch-gap cutout for its 16MP selfie cam. It carries a 64MP essential digital camera across the again alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and two 2MP cameras for depth knowledge and macro photographs.













Huawei P40 lite 5G in inexperienced, black and area silver

Under the hood, we’ve got the Kirin 820 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable by Huaweis NM reminiscence playing cards. The battery is available in at 4,000 mAh and the cellphone boots EMUI 10.1 on high of Android with out Google Play Services.