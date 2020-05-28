Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 10 are now getting Android 10 with EMUI 10 globally

Google is about to unleash the primary public beta of Android 11 in a number of days, and but there nonetheless are loads of telephones on the market that do not even run Android 10. However, two extra fashions have joined the occasion at present, as Huawei has began sending out updates to EMUI 10 based mostly on Android 10 to each the P20 Pro and the Mate 10.

The latter was launched in November 2017, being about two and a half years previous at this level, and it is good to see it wasn’t forgotten by the Chinese firm. It’s actually not day by day that we see an Android machine getting new Android releases after the two-year mark.

Huawei Mate 10

The replace for the P20 Pro arrives over-the-air as EMUI 10.0.0.161, whereas the Mate 10 has EMUI 10.0.0.158. They are each fairly hefty downloads: 4.39GB for the Mate 10, 4.59GB for the P20 Pro. As typical the rollout is staged, however we’re already seeing a number of reviews from each Europe and Asia of individuals having acquired these.

Source