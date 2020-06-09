Huawei P Smart S With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup, Kirin 710F SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei has launched the Huawei P Smart S telephone in Italy. While this can be a new smartphone for the nation, it’s a rebadged model of the Huawei Enjoy 10s that went on sale in China late final yr. The Huawei P Smart S includes a 6.3-inch OLED show with full-HD+ decision and a tall 20:9 facet ratio. The telephone has a tiny waterdrop notch on the high. Huawei has opted for the Kirin 710F processor to energy this system. It additionally has a triple digital camera setup on the again.

Huawei P Smart S value

The Huawei P Smart S is now available in Italy at a value of EUR 259.90 (roughly Rs. 22,100). This smartphone is accessible in two color choices, Breathing Crystal, and Midnight Black.

Huawei P Smart S specs

The Huawei P Smart S has a 6.3-inch AMOLED show with full-HD+ (1,080×2,440 pixels) decision. The AMOLED show additionally has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 710F, an octa-core processor with 4 Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. There is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board, which is a change from the Huawei Enjoy 10s that packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The Huawei P Smart S packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger within the field. It additionally carries a triple digital camera setup on the again comprising of a 48-megapixel main digital camera with f/1.Eight aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle digital camera with f/2.Four aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the entrance, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned within the dewdrop notch.

It is a dual-SIM system with help for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 157.Four x 73.2 x 7.75mm and weighs 163g.