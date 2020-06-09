Huawei P Smart S announced: Kirin 710F SoC, 6.3″ display, and 48MP triple camera

Huawei has added a brand new member to its P Smart lineup, dubbed Huawei P Smart S. It’s powered by the Kirin 710F SoC and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard. It additionally has a devoted slot for the NM card, which permits storage enlargement by as much as 256GB.

The P Smart S boots Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on high, nevertheless it does not include Google Mobile Services (GMS), that means you must depend on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and AppGallery to obtain apps.

The Huawei P Smart S sports activities a 6.3″ OLED show of FullHD+ decision with a fingerprint reader beneath for biometric authentication.

For images, the Huawei P Smart S has a complete of 4 cameras – a 16MP selfie shooter on the entrance and a 48MP major camera on the again joined by an 8MP ultrawide (120-degree FOV) and 2MP depth sensor modules.

Fueling your complete package deal is a 4,000mAh battery which expenses by a USB-C port at as much as 10W. Other highlights of the Huawei P Smart S embrace Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC assist.

If all this sounds acquainted to you, that is as a result of it’s, as a result of the Huawei P Smart S is a re-branded Enjoy 10s launched final yr in China.

The Huawei P Smart S has two colour choices – Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. It is priced at 259.90 ($290) and is up for buy in Italy by the corporate’s official Italian website.

