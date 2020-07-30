HUAWEI overtakes Samsung in global smartphone shipments in Q2 2020

HUAWEI was the leading smartphone brand name in Q2 2020, according toCanalys The business overtook Samsung Electronics in global smartphone shipments in the 2nd quarter. It delivered 55.8 million gadgets from April to June, down 5 percent from a year previously. In contrast, Samsung’s volume moved a sharper 30 percent to 53.7 million.

According to Canalys, it was the very first quarter in 9 years that a brand name aside from Apple or Samsung has actually led the global market. However, it might be difficult for HUAWEI to preserve that lead due to the United States sanctions. Further, the business’s abroad shipments fell 27 percent in 2Q, however its Chinese volumes increased 8 percent.

“This is a remarkable result that few people would have predicted a year ago,” Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton stated. “If it wasn’t for COVID-19, it wouldn’t have happened. HUAWEI has taken full advantage of the Chinese economic recovery to reignite its smartphone business.”

Source: Canalys