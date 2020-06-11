Huawei on schedule with Mate 40 launch, expects to ship 8M units in Q4 2020

Huawei is expected to introduce its Mate 40 lineup this fall, and according to another leakster on Weibo, everything is certainly going to plan. Despite the further sanctions by the United States, we should begin to see the flagship in October with a 5 nm process chipset.

Huawei flagship sales numbers usually go in the millions, even with the massive restrictions and over all market troubles. According to this identical leakster, Huawei is likely to ship 8 million Mate 40 devices in Q4 2020, which isnt remote any other result.

It is far too early for actual leaked specs, but we do expect the SoC to be called either Kirin 1020 or Kirin 1000. it will be built by TSMC in its Taiwanese plants, but the chip manufacturer confirmed it can excel on its even minus the HiSilicon contract.

Source (in Chinese) | Via