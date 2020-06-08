Huawei Nova 7 SE pre-orders open in the Philippines on June 12

The Philippines got its first 5G network last year, however it was a hard and fast network designed to replace wired broadband. Over the last few months local carriers have now been making 5G mobile with new smartphone launches.

The latest is the Huawei Nova 7 SE. It will go on pre-order on June 12 (this Friday) and will become officially available on June 22. Its not up on most stores yet, but we did locate a placeholder page on Lazada.











Huawei Nova 7 SE in: Silver, Green and Purple

The price is PHP 20,000 ($400), rendering it one of the more affordable 5G phones. Previous launches brought the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro (the vanilla model was PHP 31,000 at launch, but that was a promo discount).

Local carrier Globe already has coverage over some areas in the capital and is working on expanding it. Other carriers have plans for 5G networks as well.









Huawei Nova 7 SE with Kirin 820, quad camera and 40W charging

The Huawei Nova 7 SE is the most affordable of the three Nova 7 models. Its 5G connectivity is because of the Kirin 820 chipset, the phone also packs a 6.5 IPS LCD display (with HDR10), 64MP main plus 8MP ultra wide cameras and a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast wired charging (70% charge in 30 minutes).

Via