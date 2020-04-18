Huawei nova 7 appears in an official video ahead of April 23 unveiling

A leaked picture of the Huawei nova 7 approaching April 23 revealed the smartphone will pack a punch gap show and sport an oblong digicam cutout on the again. Well, a video shared by Huawei on its official Weibo account simply confirmed these bits.

At the 0:13 mark, you may as well see a smartphone with curved edge show, which may very well be the nova 7 Pro rumored to have the Kirin 990 5G SoC on the helm. You can watch the brief video beneath.





Additionally, a Huawei smartphone bearing mannequin code HNB-AN10 and stated to be the nova 7 has appeared on Geekbench with Android 10 and 8GB RAM.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor having a base frequency of 1.84GHz, which may very well be a component of the freshly introduced Kirin 985 7nm SoC.

Alongside the nova 7 and nova 7 Pro, Huawei can also be anticipated to unveil the nova 7 SE on April 23 with the Kirin 820 chipset on the helm.

The unveiling of the nova 7 lineup remains to be round every week away, so count on to listen to extra about it till then.

Source 1, Source 2 (each in Chinese)