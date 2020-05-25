Huawei might announce a Mate-branded smartwatch, trademark document suggests

Huawei has filed a trademark for “Mate Watch” earlier this month in China and it is somewhat puzzling. The firm already has a smartwatch lineup known as Watch GT with the most recent launch being GT 2e a few weeks in the past. So what does the brand new trademark imply?

Well, at first we thought it might be a separate high-end household known as Mate, so it might go hand in hand with the Mate flagship smartphone sequence. But there’s additionally the potential of re-branding. Perhaps the brand new Mate Watch will mark the start of a new smartwatch line leaving the extra budget-oriented phase to Honor and its MagicWatch-series.

Either means, the trademark timing appears handy sufficient for the watch to make it to the Mate 30 launch later this 12 months. We are certain that by then extra data will end up to color a higher image.

Via