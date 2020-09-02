Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Tablet with 10.1″ FHD Display, Octa Core, Quick Charge, Quad Harman Kardon-Tuned Speakers, WiFi Only, 3GB+32GB, M-Pen Lite Stylus Included, Space Gray (US Warranty)

Price:
$299.99 - $234.99
(as of Sep 02,2020 20:05:28 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Powerful Speakers with Fine-Tuned Audio
Co-engineered with Harman Kardon, the tablet’s quad-speaker system delivers fine-tuned and precisely optimized concert hall audio effects, more bass, and less distortion.
Experience the 1080P Display That Captures Every Detail
The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite features a brilliant 10.1-inch 1080P display so you will not miss a thing while watching your favourite movies or playing games. For an even better viewing experience, Huawei ClariVu technology further enhances display brightness and clarity.
Quick Charge and Long Battery Life
It takes less than 2.9 hours to fully charge the Huawei MediaPad M5 lite. With a 7,500 mAh (TYP) battery, the M5 lite fully satisfies your entertainment and gaming needs, and conveniently follows you wherever your day takes you.
Born For Your Inspiration and Efficiency
The specially designed Huawei M-Pen lite Stylus (not in box) is an extension of your imagination. Equipped with advanced 2048-layer pressure sensitivity, the Huawei M-Pen lite Stylus enables you to naturally jot down notes and write memos with full responsiveness.
Enhanced Eye-comfort Mode for Children
Perfectly designed to protect your children’s eyesight, the Huawei MediaPad M5 lite offers an enhanced eye-comfort mode that effectively reduces harmful blue light and provides smart reminders when the device is too close to your child’s face, or when your child reads while laying down.
Elegantly Designed with Great Hand-Feeling
The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite is an elegantly designed tablet with a metal unibody build and 2.5D curved glass edge, perfectly combining aesthetics with ergonomics together. Its gentle, minimalist curves provide a luxurious look, while its slim, lightweight design delivers a spectacular hand-feeling.
Display and Resolution
10.1″ IPS (1920 x 1200, 224 PPI), ClariVu tech
10.1″ IPS (1920 x 1200, 224 PPI)
8.4″ IPS (2560 x 1600, 359 PPI), ClariVu tech
10.8″ IPS (2560 x 1600, 280 PPI), ClariVu tech
10.8″ IPS (2560 x 1600, 280 PPI), ClariVu tech
Audio
Quad Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon
Dual Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon
Dual Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon
Quad Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon
Quad Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon
Processor
Huawei Kirin 659 Octa-core 2.36GHz
Huawei Kirin 659 Octa-core 2.36GHz
Huawei Kirin 960 Octa-core 2.1GHz
Huawei Kirin 960 Octa-core 2.1GHz
Huawei Kirin 960 Octa-core 2.1GHz
RAM & ROM
3G+32G (expandable microSD to 256GB)
2G+16G (expandable microSD to 256GB)
4G+64G (expandable microSD to 256GB)
4G+64G (expandable microSD to 256GB)
4G+64G (expandable microSD to 256GB)
Battery
7500mAh with Quick Charge, up to 11 hrs video play
5100mAh, up to 10 hrs video play
5100mAh with Quick Charge, up to 10 hrs video play
7500mAh with Quick Charge, up to 10 hrs video play
7500mAh with Quick Charge, up to 10 hrs video play
Front and Rear Camera
8MP and 8MP
2MP and 5MP
8MP and 13MP
8MP and 13MP
8MP and 13MP
Operation System
EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)
EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)
EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)
EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)
EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)
Stylus
HUAWEI M-Pen lite Stylus(Included)
HUAWEI M-Pen Stylus(Included)
Fingerprint Sensor
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Dimensions(inch) and Weight
9.58*6.39*0.3 & 16.75oz
9.56*6.45*0.3 & 16.22oz
8.37*4.91*0.287 & 11.46oz
10.18*6.76*0.287 & 17.56oz
10.18*6.76*0.287 & 17.56oz
