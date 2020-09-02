Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Tablet with 10.1″ FHD Display, Octa Core, Quick Charge, Quad Harman Kardon-Tuned Speakers, WiFi Only, 3GB+32GB, M-Pen Lite Stylus Included, Space Gray (US Warranty)



Powerful Speakers with Fine-Tuned Audio

Co-engineered with Harman Kardon, the tablet’s quad-speaker system delivers fine-tuned and precisely optimized concert hall audio effects, more bass, and less distortion.

Experience the 1080P Display That Captures Every Detail

The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite features a brilliant 10.1-inch 1080P display so you will not miss a thing while watching your favourite movies or playing games. For an even better viewing experience, Huawei ClariVu technology further enhances display brightness and clarity.

Quick Charge and Long Battery Life

It takes less than 2.9 hours to fully charge the Huawei MediaPad M5 lite. With a 7,500 mAh (TYP) battery, the M5 lite fully satisfies your entertainment and gaming needs, and conveniently follows you wherever your day takes you.

Born For Your Inspiration and Efficiency

The specially designed Huawei M-Pen lite Stylus (not in box) is an extension of your imagination. Equipped with advanced 2048-layer pressure sensitivity, the Huawei M-Pen lite Stylus enables you to naturally jot down notes and write memos with full responsiveness.

Enhanced Eye-comfort Mode for Children

Perfectly designed to protect your children’s eyesight, the Huawei MediaPad M5 lite offers an enhanced eye-comfort mode that effectively reduces harmful blue light and provides smart reminders when the device is too close to your child’s face, or when your child reads while laying down.

Elegantly Designed with Great Hand-Feeling

The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite is an elegantly designed tablet with a metal unibody build and 2.5D curved glass edge, perfectly combining aesthetics with ergonomics together. Its gentle, minimalist curves provide a luxurious look, while its slim, lightweight design delivers a spectacular hand-feeling.

Display and Resolution

10.1″ IPS (1920 x 1200, 224 PPI), ClariVu tech

10.1″ IPS (1920 x 1200, 224 PPI)

8.4″ IPS (2560 x 1600, 359 PPI), ClariVu tech

10.8″ IPS (2560 x 1600, 280 PPI), ClariVu tech

10.8″ IPS (2560 x 1600, 280 PPI), ClariVu tech

Audio

Quad Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon

Dual Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon

Dual Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon

Quad Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon

Quad Stereo Speakers Tuned by Harmon/Kardon

Processor

Huawei Kirin 659 Octa-core 2.36GHz

Huawei Kirin 659 Octa-core 2.36GHz

Huawei Kirin 960 Octa-core 2.1GHz

Huawei Kirin 960 Octa-core 2.1GHz

Huawei Kirin 960 Octa-core 2.1GHz

RAM & ROM

3G+32G (expandable microSD to 256GB)

2G+16G (expandable microSD to 256GB)

4G+64G (expandable microSD to 256GB)

4G+64G (expandable microSD to 256GB)

4G+64G (expandable microSD to 256GB)

Battery

7500mAh with Quick Charge, up to 11 hrs video play

5100mAh, up to 10 hrs video play

5100mAh with Quick Charge, up to 10 hrs video play

7500mAh with Quick Charge, up to 10 hrs video play

7500mAh with Quick Charge, up to 10 hrs video play

Front and Rear Camera

8MP and 8MP

2MP and 5MP

8MP and 13MP

8MP and 13MP

8MP and 13MP

Operation System

EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)

EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)

EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)

EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)

EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)

Stylus

HUAWEI M-Pen lite Stylus(Included)

HUAWEI M-Pen Stylus(Included)

Fingerprint Sensor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Dimensions(inch) and Weight

9.58*6.39*0.3 & 16.75oz

9.56*6.45*0.3 & 16.22oz

8.37*4.91*0.287 & 11.46oz

10.18*6.76*0.287 & 17.56oz

10.18*6.76*0.287 & 17.56oz

【Excellent Performance】2019 HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite tablet features a Curved-edge 2.5D 10.1-inch 1080p(1920 x 1200)display. For an even better viewing experience, HUAWEI ClariVu technology further enhances display brightness and clarity. Kirin 659 and stable Wi-Fi network connectivity. 8 MP Rear camera; 8 MP Front camera. 3G RAM + 32G ROM HDD(expandable microSD to 256GB)

【Excellent Sound】Co-engineered with Harman Kardon, the tablet’s quad-speaker system delivers fine-tuned and precisely optimised concert hall audio effects, more bass, and less distortion. Great sound immerses you into the scene. The HUAWEI Histen 5.0 stereo audio creates rich soundscapes to provide you with multi-layered and penetrating 3D surround sound.

【Pure. Simple. Stylish】Its gentle, minimalist curves provide a luxurious look, while its slim, lightweight design delivers a spectacular hand-feeling. Equipped with advanced 2048-layer pressure sensitivity, the HUAWEI M-Pen lite Stylus enables you to naturally jot down notes and write memos with full responsiveness.

【Quick Charge】It takes only 2.9 hrs to get M5 Lite fully charged. Its 7500 mAh (TYP) battery and Smart Power-Saving technology allow you to enjoy 1080P videos to 12 hours.(Depending on the using environment, such as screen brightness)

【Smart UI & Eye Friendly】This Tablet features EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0). HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite offers an enhanced eye-comfort mode that effectively reduces harmful blue light and provides smart reminders when the device is too close to your child’s face, or when your child reads while laying down.