Huawei MatePad T10/T10s stops by Geekbench

Huawei’s upcoming MatePad T10 and T10s leaked extensively a week ago so the current Geekbench listing serves as more of a confirmation and a sign that the tablets are nearing a release.

The device with model number AGS3-AL09HN, that is believed to be the MatePad T10s, runs on a Kirin 710A chipset and the tested configuration comes with 4GB of RAM. It runs Android 10 and the SoC’s four small cores are running at 1.70 GHz.

Since the device has been tested on Geekbench, it’s probably safe to assume that the launch is days or for the most part weeks away.

