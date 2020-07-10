Huawei MatePad T10 and T10s specs detailed, renders in tow

A couple of specs sheets and product renders of the upcoming Huawei MatePad T10 and T10s just popped up revealing pretty much everything you must know about the two entry-level tablets.

Starting with the T10s, ut features a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 1920 x 1200px resolution while a HiSilicon Kirin 710A sits driving paired with either 2GB/32GB memory or 3GB/64GB memory with microSD card support of up to 512GB.

A 5,100 mAh battery keeps the lights on, the tablet runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 from the box and there’s also a Harman Kardon loudspeaker.









Huawei MatePad T10s

There’s also a 5MP camera on the rear with AF support and 2MP one on the leading.

The MatePad T10, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller 9.7-inch display and of lower resolution – 1280 x 800px. There’s a slightly contradiction however since the listed dimensions if the two tablets are identical so either those are wrong or the screens are the same save for the resolution.

Either way, memory configurations are 2GB/16GB and 2GB/32GB. Interestingly enough, small tablet is sold with stereo loudspeakers instead of just one and, obviously, they support Huawei’s Histen 6.0 tech.









Huawei MatePad T10

There’s no info one when we should expect the unit to hit the marketplace but we suspect it’s not going to be long given how big the leak.

