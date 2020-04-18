Huawei MatePad 10.4 listed on Chinese retailers’ websites, specs confirmed

The Huawei MatePad 10.4 that emerged recently has actually been listed on a number of Chinese ecommerce websites, which disclose the tablet computer will certainly be introduced on April 23 – the very same day Huawei’s nova 7 schedule gets here.

The MatePad 10.4 is listed on JD.com and also VMall in addition to its photos and also couple of specs, that include a 10.4″ display screen, 4/6GB RAM and also 64/128 GB storage space. The tablet computer will certainly be 9mm thick and also evaluate 810 grams.

The MatePad 10.4 will certainly have Wi-Fi and also LTE variations, with the previous getting here in 4GB/64 GB and also 6GB/128 GB designs and also the last having a solitary 6GB/128 GB arrangement.

The photos of the MatePad 10.4 consisted of in the listings provide us our clearest take a look at the tablet computer yet. The MatePad 10.4 will certainly feature a stylus pen and also you can see its power switch lies on the top while the USB-C port lies near the bottom. The rear of tablet computer additionally has “Sound By Harmon Kardon” created, validating audio enhacements.

Huawei MatePad 10.4

The MatePad 10.4 will certainly feature 2 electronic cameras – one each on the front and also back. Both are stated to have 8MP sensing units.

The MatePad 10.4 is reported to have a Kirin 810 SoC at the helm, pack a 7,250 mAh battery, and also run EMUI 10.1 Lite out of package.

We do not understand the rates of the MatePad 10.4 yet – that’s something Huawei will certainly disclose on April 23 – yet those thinking about this slate can pre-book one for CNY100 ($14/ $13) on JD.com or VMall.

