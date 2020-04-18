Huawei MatePad 10.4 listed on Chinese retailers’ websites, specs confirmed

News of Huawei’s MatePad 10.4 surfaced last week on a couple of Chinese e-commerce websites, with the tablet being scheduled for announcement on April 23, the same day as Huawei‘s Nova 7 series.

JD.com and VMall were among the websites which had details/specs for the much-anticipated MatePad, with images too.

Some of the features include a 10.4″ display, 4/6GB RAM, and 64/128GB storage capacities.

There will be separate WiFi and LTE editions of the MatePad, the former with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models, and the latter with a single variant of 6GB/128GB specification.

The images in the listings have given us some of the clearest looks of this anticipated gadget yet.

It will come with a stylus for ease of use, a power button at the top, and a C-type port at the bottom, as expected.

With a clearly displayed “Sound by Harmon Kardon”, it is clear that audio will be top-notch and enhanced.

The device will have two 8MP-sensor cameras, one in the front and one in the back.

It has been rumored to run on a Kirin 810 SoC processor, have a 7,250 mAH battery, and run EMUI 10.1 Lite OS out of the box.

Although the pricing is still under wraps till April 23, you can pre-book it at one of the websites mentioned, for CNY100 ($14/€13).

