Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 review

Introduction
Huawei features a new high-end laptop out, the MateBook X Pro 2020. That said, its newness is all internally. The Chinese company has fitted its champ with the latest low-voltage Core processors from Intel, and upgraded the Nvidia graphics, and thats it. Everything else has fundamentally stayed the exact same, so lets take a deep dive and see why is the new MateBook X Pro actually new, and what doesnt. Is it worth the substantial asking price? Lets find out.
The MateBook X Pro introduces a new colorway, and switches up the internals with two processor options, both of the Intel 10th generation Core variety. These are paired with 16GB of RAM, 512GB or 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage, and an Nvidia GeForce MX250 dedicated GPU. The battery is still 56Wh, and the screen could be the same exemplary 3000×2000 3:2 IPS panel from before, with 100% sRGB coverage and 450 nits of brightness.
The Core i5 model, with 512GB of storage, will set you back 1,599, while the Core i7 version with 1TB of storage goes for 1,899. The rest of the specs are identical between them, and our review unit is the latter.
Design
If you purchase the Space Gray model, youll be hard pressed to inform just by considering it that is the 2020 incarnation. You can needless to say opt for the Emerald Green variation, in which case youre sure to stand out from your own fellow workers in offices. Though with working from home being a big thing nowadays due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the show-off factor might be minimized significantly. That said, were pleased to see flashier hues for laptops, something thats been a staple of the smartphone world for many years now. Sure, black, gray, silver are all fine and professional-looking but stale too, unfortuitously.
MateBook X Pro 2020 in Emerald Green
Anyway, our review unit is Space Gray, and it looks exactly like its predecessor. We dont mean mostly, or has the exact same design language, or has the same vibes here – its identical. So you obtain the all-metal design with glass along with the touchscreen. The laptop feels great in the hand, its sturdy and weve had absolutely zero creaks whatsoever.
Top, bottom, front and back while closed
Weight-wise, its somewhere in the middle of its class. Its by no means the lightest, but its not too heavy that it becomes unwieldy to transport around with you all day long. The all-metal build with the 1.33 kg weight does lend it a feel of quality, that heft isnt so much that youd call this too much to handle. Build quality is outstanding, we have nothing to complain about there.
Maximum lid opening angle
Opening the hinge with one hand is something which is achievable, but isnt incredibly easy. Speaking of the hinge, you cant even open the lid all the way around 180 degrees, not to mention 360. At this price point, thats quite regrettable. The maximum give of the hinge will make for a pretty comfortable position regardless how youre utilizing the laptop, but its hardly there, we might have appreciated more flexibility here.
The ‘nosecam’
The pop-up camera is housed in the event keys row, in between F6 and F7, and this is ideal for privacy freaks but harmful to everyone who ever desires to use it. The position demonstrably means it will likely be staring up your nose at all times, so youll be that weirdo on every conference call. Of course you can alleviate this issue entirely if you use another webcam. We give Huawei points for thinking not in the box here, since it had no space in the tiny display bezels to put the camera. But besides the clear privacy benefits to this positioning, you will find only downsides, and competitors like Dell have somehow figured out just how to put cameras in tiny bezels anyway.
Ports, input devices
The MateBook X Pro comes with two USB-C ports on the left, with support for fast charging and DisplayPort), and a 3.5 mm combo mic/headphone hole. On one other side you merely get one USB-A 3.0 port and thats it. Compromises had to be built to make the unit this thin, but as you care able to see its way less compromised in this area than some MacBooks.
Ports (left and right sides)
The keyboard is backlit, and you will cycle through three different levels in addition to an off state with the F3 key. The backlighting is adequate, but theres simply no customization of anything about this, so keep that in your mind.
The keys dont feel like they’ve a ton of travel, but it is most likely enough for many people, although this reviewer wouldve liked should they were simpler to depress – as in, had less resistance to being pressed. Thats one other important aspect of how a keyboard feels, apart from how much travel there is. While for key travel wed rate the MateBook X Pro of the same quality, stiffness is really a bit too much, but you demonstrably may not value any of this. The keyboard sound isnt as annoying as the others, and its slightly quieter too, and the keyboard area doesnt flex at all, it feels very sturdy without creaks whatsoever – which, naturally, is really as it should be only at that price point.
Keyboard and trackpad
The trackpad is huge, its centered (which is really a big plus for us), and its simply outstanding. It feels really good to touch, and the buttons are extremely clicky (though some might actually dislike this). Gestures on the trackpad work perfectly, and most of these things combined mean you might reach for a mouse significantly less than when utilizing other laptops, even if you certainly are a mouse forever kind of person, like this reviewer.
Fingerprint sensor in the ability button
The fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button, and its hit-and-miss. Wed own it recognize our print from the first decide to try around 70% of the time, which isnt very bad, but isnt great either. The fingerprint scanner is also your only biometric security treatment for use with Windows, since theres no support for face scanning with Windows Hello. And compared to capacitive fingerprint sensors on smartphones, this one is merely worse, for reasons uknown. Its demonstrably not a huge issue to just touch it again when it doesnt recognize your finger from the very first try, nonetheless it is one particular things that will get annoying as time passes. Hopefully new driver updates may fix this situation.
Display and sound
The 13.9 3:2 3000×2000 IPS touchscreen is certainly what most stands out in the MateBook X Pro. That was true for the first iteration of the series, and its still true today, with the 2020 model. The bezel-cutting trend that’s been doing its thing for a long period in the smartphone world has finally made it to laptops within the last year or two, and were all for it.
The word immersive has been overused through the tech world, but it is really the best way to describe this panel, and thats thanks to its tiny bezels, with an advertised 91% screen-to-body ratio, but additionally because its a very good display, with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.
Our review units panel was made by JDI, and it appears to be the exact same one used in previous iterations of the MateBook X Pro – the LPM139M422A. It is a very high-quality part, this, with good pixel density too. Because its a touchscreen its entirely covered with glass, you will find no plastic bezels here sticking out, like in lower-end non-touchscreen laptops. That just adds to the premium look and feel.
The MateBook X Pro 2020s screen does get bright, up to 450 nits, this means its not at all impossible to make use of outdoors on a sunshiney day, but that, unfortunately, will not be a frustration-free affair. While it is bright, its also very reflective, so you may need certainly to fiddle with positioning so you dont get distracted by reflections of whatever is actually around you. We really wish Huawei wouldve managed to get less reflective for this years model, as that reflectiveness kind of mitigates the high brightness significantly.
Screen reflects daylight a lot
The 3:2 aspect ratio still isnt very popular beyond a few laptop makers including Microsoft (and, obviously, Huawei). Proponents of it highlight the fact that its better suited to office work than 16:9 or 16:10, but that obviously comes at the price of big top and bottom black bars when youre watching any type of video content. It also makes this screen slightly narrower when compared to a 16:9 14 panel would be, meaning if youre used to presenting two windows side by side once you work, that may make things ever so slightly more cramped-feeling.
Theres an ambient light sensor too, which seems to have a mind of its own. We were forced to constantly manually adjust brightness settings because the sensor seemingly could never hit the right spot. This is personal, needless to say, so you may maybe not mind it, and fortunately that you can change it off if it becomes too annoying. It is jumpy, and all over the place, in this reviewers experience, though, so while its positively a nice thing to have, it either needs some more tuning or perhaps its placement is less than ideal and thats why its not probably the most reliable.
Speakers
Audio quality from the laptops speakers is good, but not at all on par with the very best out there. They get loud enough for many use cases, so thats a plus when compared with most laptop speakers, however, you really shouldnt expect to be blown away by the sound quality. Its decent, but nothing to obtain overly worked up about. Then again, the adequate volume levels may be more important to most than quality.
Battery life
The most awesome thing concerning the MateBook X Pros battery life is its charger. No, really. Its a one-and-done affair, no two separate cables flowing in to an unsightly brick. In this regard its such as a phone charger, and is really about twice the size of your average phone power brick. And then it charges the laptop through USB-C, no proprietary madness here. Its a 65W unit, and it will also gladly top-up your smartphone as well. Its small size and weight make the MateBook X Pro more portable than it wouldve been with one of those huge power bricks other manufacturers are using, as the total weight (and volume occupied) decreases when youre traveling with it and the power adapter.
Now, endurance from the 56Wh battery was positively fine, it is possible to get through an ordinary day of office work with this device. Since every persons exact use case differs, its hard to put a defined number onto it. Well, its not as much hard, as it will be pretty useless. 8 hours of Internet browsing and office work are easily achievable, and thats the standard were holding this computer around, because of its intended target audience. Charging times are pretty quick too, so overall battery life shouldnt be a problem at all unless youre gaming constantly – but why could you do that on a GeForce MX 250?
The fan rarely comes on at all all through menial tasks, but in the event that you push the laptop harder you will begin to hear it. Thankfully, its one of the least annoying fans to hear, its not incredibly loud and its particular hum isnt going to destroy your eardrums. Its maybe not silent by any stretch of the imagination, but is one of the tamer ones on the market, not as much in loudness in its audible range.
Hardware, performance, thermals
Our review unit features Intels new 10th generation i7-10510U low-voltage CPU, 16GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM, the Nvidia GeForce MX250 dedicated graphics card, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Theres also a less expensive version with Intels Core i5-10210U and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.
The Core i7-10510U CPU inside our unit is part of Intels Comet Lake family, with a TDP of 15W at 1.8GHz, but configurable right down to 10W at 800MHz, a clock that the MateBook X Pro definitely uses when its idling or being given the least difficult of tasks. The processor has 4 cores and 8 threads, with 8MB of Intel Smart Cache. It supports DDR4 and LPDDR4, but Huawei made a decision to stick with LPDDR3. This part is still manufactured on a 14nm process, though Intel will gladly add a number of + signs to that to signify that its constantly being improved. While that could be the case, AMD is using a 7nm process because of its latest laptop APU designs, and Intels move to any such thing under 10nm is still being constantly postponed.
Hardware info
The GeForce MX250 discrete graphics solution is Nvidias current entry-level option for this function, and so you shouldnt expect miracles from it. Its just designed to provide a boost in graphics performance when compared with what Intels integrated graphics wouldve been capable of.
Performance has been sufficient throughout our time with the MateBook X Pro. The Core i7-10510U processor is Intels latest low-voltage champ, and needless to say, there were no hiccups. The 16GB of RAM is ample for anyone who isnt in to extreme video editing, and works well in collaboration with the CPU to keep things smooth constantly. Funnily enough, though, Windows still stutters for a split second in a few specific scenarios – like multi-selecting a couple of items on the desktop, then right clicking. The menu that displays up is definitely ever so slightly late, regardless of how much processing power you throw at it.
Our review units PCIe NVMe SSD came from Western Digital, whilst the Wi-Fi network card could be the Intel Wireless AC 9560, which gives you 2×2 802.11ac connections for a theoretical maximum throughput of 866Mbps. In practice we saw over 600Mbps each and every time we tested the laptop in a position thats close to our router. That is the right performance immediately, but the omission of Wi-Fi 6 (a.k.a 802.11ax) is type of baffling in 2020.
We put the MateBook through the Furmark stress test tool, you start with an hour long 100% CPU burn test, using one thread after which all eight. In the one-thread test, the CPU boosted to a maximum of 4.4GHz, after which settled around 3.4GHz to 3.6GHz for the remainder of that time period, with very short random dips to 2.1-2.4GHz. It never went under 2.1GHz. Thermally, the maximum CPU temperature was 91 degrees Celsius at the start, which then took place to 80+ degrees before settling for 74-82 degrees until the end.
In the eight-thread CPU stress test, we saw boost going to no more than 3.8GHz, and then slowly dropping to 2.5GHz and then more, in 100MHz increments, until it reached 2.1GHz and stayed there. In this test, the top temperature we saw for the CPU was 75 degrees Celsius, also it stayed between 70 and 75 through the duration of.
After these tests, we ran a one-hour GPU burn up test, to see how well the MX250 can handle it self. It started at over 800MHz clock, then took place to 620-632MHz for around 10 minutes, after which it settled for 700-800MHz before the end. The starting GPU temperature was 68 degrees Celsisus, with a max of 79, a minimum of 52, and 70+ for most of that time period.
While the GPU test was running, the CPU went to a maximum temperature of 93 degrees Celsius for a split second, then settled for approximately 70, while CPU clock speeds understandably jumped around a lot, from the the least 798MHz completely up to 4.3GHz.
So what does this all mean? While its weird that people havent seen the CPU boost to its maximum possible frequency of 4.9GHz, the laptops thermals are good, while not record-breaking in any way. That said, once you factor in the sort of workload it absolutely was designed for, wed say you have nothing to hesitate of when it comes to throttling and general thermal performance.
Software
Its always refreshing to visit a PC with zero bloatware preinstalled, and the MateBook X Pro 2020 is one of these rare devices. Technically it does include one app bundled, and that’s Huaweis PC Manager, but we wouldnt go in terms of to call this bloatware. It handles driver updates (and does so very well) in just a very easy to make use of interface, and in addition it is that which you use to pair your compatible Huawei smartphone to be able to use the Huawei Share service. This works through the NFC sticker labeled Huawei Share, and you will place your Huawei or Honor handset onto it to initiate connection.
Huawei PC Manager
You can sync your messages, data, and even just take calls in your laptop while your phone is connected in this way, and we realize that all really handy. Of course if you have a non-Huawei or Honor Android smartphone, it is possible to just use Microsofts equally good Your Phone treatment for achieve similar goals. PC Manager also scans for hardware problems for you and suggests fixes – which are primarily about installing those driver updates we mentioned.
Other than this, you obtain Windows 10 Home as Microsoft intended, with no added cruft, no additional adverts, none of the. Its reasonably limited software experience for reasonably limited laptop, since it should be.
Verdict, alternatives
Since the very first MateBook X Pro was introduced, far more laptops have recently come out with small-ish bezels, so seeing the MateBook X Pro 2020 up close might not have just as much of a wow effect from that time of view. That said, this design, while recycled, still makes the device look stunning.
The portability is also hard to overstate, given its compact footprint for an almost-14 screen, as well as its small USB-C charging brick. The new MateBook X Pro feels very good to make use of, performance is ideal for its intended target market, and build quality is high through and through.
So, in a vacuum, this might be incredibly easy to recommend for workflows that dont involve heavy video editing or gaming. But nothing actually lives in vacuum pressure, and neither does the MateBook X Pro 2020. Its cost, regardless of configuration, makes it certainly not affordable, so lets take a good look at some possible alternatives.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the obvious product to compare the MateBook to on the Apple side of the fence. This starts at 1,499, but for that money you obtain an 8th generation Core i5, just 8GB of RAM, and only 256GB of storage. To increase to a 10th generation i5, match the Matebooks RAM and storage (for its i5 model), youd need to pay 2,129 compared to 1,599 for the Huawei. That is fairly a steep mark-up, and youre also losing the touchscreen in the act.
The Dell XPS 13 7390 can be had with the exact same i7 CPU as the Huawei, the same RAM amount, and half the storage for 1,329, which is a whopping 570 less, but that accompany Intel integral graphics, and a Full HD non-touch display. If you increase to a 4K touchscreen, you pay 1,489, which is still significantly less than for the MateBook in its top configuration. The new, 2020 XPS 13 9300 starts at 1,659 with a 1920×1200 touchscreen, same RAM and storage as the 1,899 Huawei, but an alternative Core i7 branch (so its in a roundabout way comparable).
The HP Spectre x360 brings a 360-degree hinge to the table plus a touchscreen, and for the exact same 1,899 asking price since the top type of the MateBook, youre also getting a stronger Core i7-9750H CPU, a far greater GeForce GTX1650 GPU, but only 512GB of storage.
Note that all of the prices are from the manufacturers official stores for Germany, you might be able to find all of these services and products cheaper elsewhere. We brought these other laptops to the discussion to indicate that the MateBook X Pro 2020 is in no way in a league of its own. In fact, there are numerous other devices that offer slightly different packages at comparable price (or lower).
So then youd pick the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 over all one other options on the market because it strikes the perfect balance for you. If you want among the best screens in the Windows laptop world, which is high-res enough whilst not being 4K, and has a still not so common 3:2 aspect ratio, this can be a winner.
The laptop will also perform very well for ultrabook kinds of tasks. As long as you dont throw heavy games at it or try to edit hours of 4K footage, youll be fine. Battery life is excellent for most use cases, charging is fast (and the brick is small and light and may even charge your smartphone through USB-C), the software is devoid of any bloat, there are a great number of things opting for the MateBook.
What is no longer as big a draw is the design. It was revolutionary, at the least on the screen bezels front, in 2018 when it first got revealed, but now 2 yrs later this chassis could definitely use some updating. Oh, and the webcams position means youll probably need to buy an external one for just about any significant level of video conferencing. Its a great package over all, the MateBook X Pro 2020, it just doesnt really have any area where it fully stands out from the competition. That said, you can easily recommend, so long as your use cases align with its strengths and you can stretch your budget far enough.