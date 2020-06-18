Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 review

Introduction

Huawei features a new high-end laptop out, the MateBook X Pro 2020. That said, its newness is all internally. The Chinese company has fitted its champ with the latest low-voltage Core processors from Intel, and upgraded the Nvidia graphics, and thats it. Everything else has fundamentally stayed the exact same, so lets take a deep dive and see why is the new MateBook X Pro actually new, and what doesnt. Is it worth the substantial asking price? Lets find out.

The MateBook X Pro introduces a new colorway, and switches up the internals with two processor options, both of the Intel 10th generation Core variety. These are paired with 16GB of RAM, 512GB or 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage, and an Nvidia GeForce MX250 dedicated GPU. The battery is still 56Wh, and the screen could be the same exemplary 3000×2000 3:2 IPS panel from before, with 100% sRGB coverage and 450 nits of brightness.

The Core i5 model, with 512GB of storage, will set you back 1,599, while the Core i7 version with 1TB of storage goes for 1,899. The rest of the specs are identical between them, and our review unit is the latter.

Design

If you purchase the Space Gray model, youll be hard pressed to inform just by considering it that is the 2020 incarnation. You can needless to say opt for the Emerald Green variation, in which case youre sure to stand out from your own fellow workers in offices. Though with working from home being a big thing nowadays due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the show-off factor might be minimized significantly. That said, were pleased to see flashier hues for laptops, something thats been a staple of the smartphone world for many years now. Sure, black, gray, silver are all fine and professional-looking but stale too, unfortuitously.



MateBook X Pro 2020 in Emerald Green

Anyway, our review unit is Space Gray, and it looks exactly like its predecessor. We dont mean mostly, or has the exact same design language, or has the same vibes here – its identical. So you obtain the all-metal design with glass along with the touchscreen. The laptop feels great in the hand, its sturdy and weve had absolutely zero creaks whatsoever.













Top, bottom, front and back while closed

Weight-wise, its somewhere in the middle of its class. Its by no means the lightest, but its not too heavy that it becomes unwieldy to transport around with you all day long. The all-metal build with the 1.33 kg weight does lend it a feel of quality, that heft isnt so much that youd call this too much to handle. Build quality is outstanding, we have nothing to complain about there.



Maximum lid opening angle

Opening the hinge with one hand is something which is achievable, but isnt incredibly easy. Speaking of the hinge, you cant even open the lid all the way around 180 degrees, not to mention 360. At this price point, thats quite regrettable. The maximum give of the hinge will make for a pretty comfortable position regardless how youre utilizing the laptop, but its hardly there, we might have appreciated more flexibility here.



The ‘nosecam’

The pop-up camera is housed in the event keys row, in between F6 and F7, and this is ideal for privacy freaks but harmful to everyone who ever desires to use it. The position demonstrably means it will likely be staring up your nose at all times, so youll be that weirdo on every conference call. Of course you can alleviate this issue entirely if you use another webcam. We give Huawei points for thinking not in the box here, since it had no space in the tiny display bezels to put the camera. But besides the clear privacy benefits to this positioning, you will find only downsides, and competitors like Dell have somehow figured out just how to put cameras in tiny bezels anyway.

Ports, input devices

The MateBook X Pro comes with two USB-C ports on the left, with support for fast charging and DisplayPort), and a 3.5 mm combo mic/headphone hole. On one other side you merely get one USB-A 3.0 port and thats it. Compromises had to be built to make the unit this thin, but as you care able to see its way less compromised in this area than some MacBooks.









Ports (left and right sides)

The keyboard is backlit, and you will cycle through three different levels in addition to an off state with the F3 key. The backlighting is adequate, but theres simply no customization of anything about this, so keep that in your mind.

The keys dont feel like they’ve a ton of travel, but it is most likely enough for many people, although this reviewer wouldve liked should they were simpler to depress – as in, had less resistance to being pressed. Thats one other important aspect of how a keyboard feels, apart from how much travel there is. While for key travel wed rate the MateBook X Pro of the same quality, stiffness is really a bit too much, but you demonstrably may not value any of this. The keyboard sound isnt as annoying as the others, and its slightly quieter too, and the keyboard area doesnt flex at all, it feels very sturdy without creaks whatsoever – which, naturally, is really as it should be only at that price point.



Keyboard and trackpad

The trackpad is huge, its centered (which is really a big plus for us), and its simply outstanding. It feels really good to touch, and the buttons are extremely clicky (though some might actually dislike this). Gestures on the trackpad work perfectly, and most of these things combined mean you might reach for a mouse significantly less than when utilizing other laptops, even if you certainly are a mouse forever kind of person, like this reviewer.



Fingerprint sensor in the ability button

The fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button, and its hit-and-miss. Wed own it recognize our print from the first decide to try around 70% of the time, which isnt very bad, but isnt great either. The fingerprint scanner is also your only biometric security treatment for use with Windows, since theres no support for face scanning with Windows Hello. And compared to capacitive fingerprint sensors on smartphones, this one is merely worse, for reasons uknown. Its demonstrably not a huge issue to just touch it again when it doesnt recognize your finger from the very first try, nonetheless it is one particular things that will get annoying as time passes. Hopefully new driver updates may fix this situation.

Display and sound

The 13.9 3:2 3000×2000 IPS touchscreen is certainly what most stands out in the MateBook X Pro. That was true for the first iteration of the series, and its still true today, with the 2020 model. The bezel-cutting trend that’s been doing its thing for a long period in the smartphone world has finally made it to laptops within the last year or two, and were all for it.

The word immersive has been overused through the tech world, but it is really the best way to describe this panel, and thats thanks to its tiny bezels, with an advertised 91% screen-to-body ratio, but additionally because its a very good display, with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.

Our review units panel was made by JDI, and it appears to be the exact same one used in previous iterations of the MateBook X Pro – the LPM139M422A. It is a very high-quality part, this, with good pixel density too. Because its a touchscreen its entirely covered with glass, you will find no plastic bezels here sticking out, like in lower-end non-touchscreen laptops. That just adds to the premium look and feel.

The MateBook X Pro 2020s screen does get bright, up to 450 nits, this means its not at all impossible to make use of outdoors on a sunshiney day, but that, unfortunately, will not be a frustration-free affair. While it is bright, its also very reflective, so you may need certainly to fiddle with positioning so you dont get distracted by reflections of whatever is actually around you. We really wish Huawei wouldve managed to get less reflective for this years model, as that reflectiveness kind of mitigates the high brightness significantly.



Screen reflects daylight a lot

The 3:2 aspect ratio still isnt very popular beyond a few laptop makers including Microsoft (and, obviously, Huawei). Proponents of it highlight the fact that its better suited to office work than 16:9 or 16:10, but that obviously comes at the price of big top and bottom black bars when youre watching any type of video content. It also makes this screen slightly narrower when compared to a 16:9 14 panel would be, meaning if youre used to presenting two windows side by side once you work, that may make things ever so slightly more cramped-feeling.

Theres an ambient light sensor too, which seems to have a mind of its own. We were forced to constantly manually adjust brightness settings because the sensor seemingly could never hit the right spot. This is personal, needless to say, so you may maybe not mind it, and fortunately that you can change it off if it becomes too annoying. It is jumpy, and all over the place, in this reviewers experience, though, so while its positively a nice thing to have, it either needs some more tuning or perhaps its placement is less than ideal and thats why its not probably the most reliable.









Speakers

Audio quality from the laptops speakers is good, but not at all on par with the very best out there. They get loud enough for many use cases, so thats a plus when compared with most laptop speakers, however, you really shouldnt expect to be blown away by the sound quality. Its decent, but nothing to obtain overly worked up about. Then again, the adequate volume levels may be more important to most than quality.

Battery life

The most awesome thing concerning the MateBook X Pros battery life is its charger. No, really. Its a one-and-done affair, no two separate cables flowing in to an unsightly brick. In this regard its such as a phone charger, and is really about twice the size of your average phone power brick. And then it charges the laptop through USB-C, no proprietary madness here. Its a 65W unit, and it will also gladly top-up your smartphone as well. Its small size and weight make the MateBook X Pro more portable than it wouldve been with one of those huge power bricks other manufacturers are using, as the total weight (and volume occupied) decreases when youre traveling with it and the power adapter.

Now, endurance from the 56Wh battery was positively fine, it is possible to get through an ordinary day of office work with this device. Since every persons exact use case differs, its hard to put a defined number onto it. Well, its not as much hard, as it will be pretty useless. 8 hours of Internet browsing and office work are easily achievable, and thats the standard were holding this computer around, because of its intended target audience. Charging times are pretty quick too, so overall battery life shouldnt be a problem at all unless youre gaming constantly – but why could you do that on a GeForce MX 250?

The fan rarely comes on at all all through menial tasks, but in the event that you push the laptop harder you will begin to hear it. Thankfully, its one of the least annoying fans to hear, its not incredibly loud and its particular hum isnt going to destroy your eardrums. Its maybe not silent by any stretch of the imagination, but is one of the tamer ones on the market, not as much in loudness in its audible range.

Hardware, performance, thermals

Our review unit features Intels new 10th generation i7-10510U low-voltage CPU, 16GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM, the Nvidia GeForce MX250 dedicated graphics card, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Theres also a less expensive version with Intels Core i5-10210U and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The Core i7-10510U CPU inside our unit is part of Intels Comet Lake family, with a TDP of 15W at 1.8GHz, but configurable right down to 10W at 800MHz, a clock that the MateBook X Pro definitely uses when its idling or being given the least difficult of tasks. The processor has 4 cores and 8 threads, with 8MB of Intel Smart Cache. It supports DDR4 and LPDDR4, but Huawei made a decision to stick with LPDDR3. This part is still manufactured on a 14nm process, though Intel will gladly add a number of + signs to that to signify that its constantly being improved. While that could be the case, AMD is using a 7nm process because of its latest laptop APU designs, and Intels move to any such thing under 10nm is still being constantly postponed.













Hardware info

The GeForce MX250 discrete graphics solution is Nvidias current entry-level option for this function, and so you shouldnt expect miracles from it. Its just designed to provide a boost in graphics performance when compared with what Intels integrated graphics wouldve been capable of.

Performance has been sufficient throughout our time with the MateBook X Pro. The Core i7-10510U processor is Intels latest low-voltage champ, and needless to say, there were no hiccups. The 16GB of RAM is ample for anyone who isnt in to extreme video editing, and works well in collaboration with the CPU to keep things smooth constantly. Funnily enough, though, Windows still stutters for a split second in a few specific scenarios – like multi-selecting a couple of items on the desktop, then right clicking. The menu that displays up is definitely ever so slightly late, regardless of how much processing power you throw at it.

Our review units PCIe NVMe SSD came from Western Digital, whilst the Wi-Fi network card could be the Intel Wireless AC 9560, which gives you 2×2 802.11ac connections for a theoretical maximum throughput of 866Mbps. In practice we saw over 600Mbps each and every time we tested the laptop in a position thats close to our router. That is the right performance immediately, but the omission of Wi-Fi 6 (a.k.a 802.11ax) is type of baffling in 2020.

We put the MateBook through the Furmark stress test tool, you start with an hour long 100% CPU burn test, using one thread after which all eight. In the one-thread test, the CPU boosted to a maximum of 4.4GHz, after which settled around 3.4GHz to 3.6GHz for the remainder of that time period, with very short random dips to 2.1-2.4GHz. It never went under 2.1GHz. Thermally, the maximum CPU temperature was 91 degrees Celsius at the start, which then took place to 80+ degrees before settling for 74-82 degrees until the end.

In the eight-thread CPU stress test, we saw boost going to no more than 3.8GHz, and then slowly dropping to 2.5GHz and then more, in 100MHz increments, until it reached 2.1GHz and stayed there. In this test, the top temperature we saw for the CPU was 75 degrees Celsius, also it stayed between 70 and 75 through the duration of.

After these tests, we ran a one-hour GPU burn up test, to see how well the MX250 can handle it self. It started at over 800MHz clock, then took place to 620-632MHz for around 10 minutes, after which it settled for 700-800MHz before the end. The starting GPU temperature was 68 degrees Celsisus, with a max of 79, a minimum of 52, and 70+ for most of that time period.

While the GPU test was running, the CPU went to a maximum temperature of 93 degrees Celsius for a split second, then settled for approximately 70, while CPU clock speeds understandably jumped around a lot, from the the least 798MHz completely up to 4.3GHz.

So what does this all mean? While its weird that people havent seen the CPU boost to its maximum possible frequency of 4.9GHz, the laptops thermals are good, while not record-breaking in any way. That said, once you factor in the sort of workload it absolutely was designed for, wed say you have nothing to hesitate of when it comes to throttling and general thermal performance.

Software

Its always refreshing to visit a PC with zero bloatware preinstalled, and the MateBook X Pro 2020 is one of these rare devices. Technically it does include one app bundled, and that’s Huaweis PC Manager, but we wouldnt go in terms of to call this bloatware. It handles driver updates (and does so very well) in just a very easy to make use of interface, and in addition it is that which you use to pair your compatible Huawei smartphone to be able to use the Huawei Share service. This works through the NFC sticker labeled Huawei Share, and you will place your Huawei or Honor handset onto it to initiate connection.











Huawei PC Manager

You can sync your messages, data, and even just take calls in your laptop while your phone is connected in this way, and we realize that all really handy. Of course if you have a non-Huawei or Honor Android smartphone, it is possible to just use Microsofts equally good Your Phone treatment for achieve similar goals. PC Manager also scans for hardware problems for you and suggests fixes – which are primarily about installing those driver updates we mentioned.

Other than this, you obtain Windows 10 Home as Microsoft intended, with no added cruft, no additional adverts, none of the. Its reasonably limited software experience for reasonably limited laptop, since it should be.

Verdict, alternatives

Since the very first MateBook X Pro was introduced, far more laptops have recently come out with small-ish bezels, so seeing the MateBook X Pro 2020 up close might not have just as much of a wow effect from that time of view. That said, this design, while recycled, still makes the device look stunning.

The portability is also hard to overstate, given its compact footprint for an almost-14 screen, as well as its small USB-C charging brick. The new MateBook X Pro feels very good to make use of, performance is ideal for its intended target market, and build quality is high through and through.

So, in a vacuum, this might be incredibly easy to recommend for workflows that dont involve heavy video editing or gaming. But nothing actually lives in vacuum pressure, and neither does the MateBook X Pro 2020. Its cost, regardless of configuration, makes it certainly not affordable, so lets take a good look at some possible alternatives.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the obvious product to compare the MateBook to on the Apple side of the fence. This starts at 1,499, but for that money you obtain an 8th generation Core i5, just 8GB of RAM, and only 256GB of storage. To increase to a 10th generation i5, match the Matebooks RAM and storage (for its i5 model), youd need to pay 2,129 compared to 1,599 for the Huawei. That is fairly a steep mark-up, and youre also losing the touchscreen in the act.

The Dell XPS 13 7390 can be had with the exact same i7 CPU as the Huawei, the same RAM amount, and half the storage for 1,329, which is a whopping 570 less, but that accompany Intel integral graphics, and a Full HD non-touch display. If you increase to a 4K touchscreen, you pay 1,489, which is still significantly less than for the MateBook in its top configuration. The new, 2020 XPS 13 9300 starts at 1,659 with a 1920×1200 touchscreen, same RAM and storage as the 1,899 Huawei, but an alternative Core i7 branch (so its in a roundabout way comparable).

The HP Spectre x360 brings a 360-degree hinge to the table plus a touchscreen, and for the exact same 1,899 asking price since the top type of the MateBook, youre also getting a stronger Core i7-9750H CPU, a far greater GeForce GTX1650 GPU, but only 512GB of storage.

Note that all of the prices are from the manufacturers official stores for Germany, you might be able to find all of these services and products cheaper elsewhere. We brought these other laptops to the discussion to indicate that the MateBook X Pro 2020 is in no way in a league of its own. In fact, there are numerous other devices that offer slightly different packages at comparable price (or lower).

So then youd pick the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 over all one other options on the market because it strikes the perfect balance for you. If you want among the best screens in the Windows laptop world, which is high-res enough whilst not being 4K, and has a still not so common 3:2 aspect ratio, this can be a winner.

The laptop will also perform very well for ultrabook kinds of tasks. As long as you dont throw heavy games at it or try to edit hours of 4K footage, youll be fine. Battery life is excellent for most use cases, charging is fast (and the brick is small and light and may even charge your smartphone through USB-C), the software is devoid of any bloat, there are a great number of things opting for the MateBook.

What is no longer as big a draw is the design. It was revolutionary, at the least on the screen bezels front, in 2018 when it first got revealed, but now 2 yrs later this chassis could definitely use some updating. Oh, and the webcams position means youll probably need to buy an external one for just about any significant level of video conferencing. Its a great package over all, the MateBook X Pro 2020, it just doesnt really have any area where it fully stands out from the competition. That said, you can easily recommend, so long as your use cases align with its strengths and you can stretch your budget far enough.