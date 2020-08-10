Huawei Mate X2 to have same screen as Mate X

With Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold2 5G out currently, Huawei is bound to launch its own 2020 collapsible flagship in the following months. And a trustworthy expert declares that screen’s size will be the same as on the previous Mate X, determining 8.03″ in diagonal when unfolded.

The Mate X2 will have the same panel size as the initial Mate X, 8.03″. But it is in-folding instead of out-folding. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss)August 9, 2020

Two days back, a report from the same source stated that the style of the collapsible screen will now be inwards folding which the panels will be sourced from Samsung and BOE. Moreover, it will not be utilizing Samsung’s UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) innovation and will depend on the CPI (Colorless Polyimide).

