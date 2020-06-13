Huawei Mate 40-series might get a 108MP main camera with 9P lens

If everything goes as in the pipeline, the Huawei Mate 40-series should see an October release, but that doesn’t signify it’s too soon for some spicy rumors. And this one is about the main 108MP camera.

According to people in Huawei’s supply chain, there is a new 108MP camera with a largely improved optic that’s said to be utilized in the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. We are talking 9P, free-form lens that supposed to care for image degradation and distortion because of the way the lens itself is manufactured. The image clarity should be a big upgrade over other standard lenses on the market with the 108MP sensor.

Other tweaks and optimizations have been designed to the camera unit aswell, but the information in this regard is scarce. We are more inclined towards believing the new report as it arises from a fairly credible source. And we’ve also heard this one before.

