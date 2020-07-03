Huawei Mate 40, Galaxy Tab S7 series charging speeds detailed by 3C

A bunch of certifications on the Chinese 3C appeared revealing some information regarding upcoming Huawei and Samsung flagships. The devices involved are likely the Huawei Mate 40-series smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets.

Let’s begin with Huawei’s charger. It’s rated at 66W 11V/6A but inaddition it supports 40W speeds (10V/4A). This implies that the charger will be appropriate for the current 40W SuperCharge smartphones from the business. Of course, there’s no confirmation that this charger will end up bundled with the Huawei Mate 40 series but what better candidate to function as company’s new charging champion.

Samsung, alternatively, is readying to launch its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets and we can now add the charging speed to the list of known specs. Both models will cap at 15W fast charging, this means filling the batteries will need some time considering that the Plus model features a humongous 10,000 mAh battery as the vanilla version has a respectable 7,700 mAh charge.

