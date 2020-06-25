Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid

Nokia and Ericsson have been opted for as Singapore’s main 5G network providers, telecom operators said, leaving Huawei with only a minor role since the Chinese tech giant faces growing US pressure.

Huawei has been dogged by allegations of stealing American trade secrets and aiding China’s espionage efforts, with Washington pushing countries to bar the business from involvement in their next-generation networks.

Huawei has denied ties with the Chinese government.

Singtel, one of many city-state’s main telecom operators, on Wednesday said it had opted for Sweden’s Ericsson to build its 5G network after the government gave final approval.

A joint venture that features the country’s two other major telecom operators, M1 and StarHub, announced it had chosen Nokia to construct its main 5G infrastructure.

However both M1 and Starhub said that other firms, including Huawei, might have some involvement in the project.

Huawei only won the contract to be a provider for an inferior, local network system, operated by TPG Telecom, a far more minor player.

The Southeast Asian city-state tries to keep good relations with both US and China, and Information Minister S Iswaran insisted that no company was excluded in the selection process.

“We have run a robust process spelling out our requirements in terms of performance, security and resilience,” that he said, adding that mobile network operators also had their own criteria.

“There is a diversity of vendors participating in different parts of the 5G ecosystem, and… there remain prospects for greater involvement in our 5G system going forward.”

Singapore is aiming to have ultra high-speed Internet coverage for half the country by the conclusion of 2022, and expand it to cover the entire island by the end of 2025.

The US government launched a worldwide campaign against Huawei, the world’s largest supplier of telecom network equipment and the planet’s number 2 smartphone maker, about 18 months ago.

Washington essentially banned Huawei from the usa market a year ago, although early in the day this month it allow the firm back in the fold when it comes to businesses working together to set standards for 5G networks.

© Thomson Reuters 2020