Huawei is preparing yet another midranger – Enjoy 20 Plus

Huawei launched the Enjoy Z 5G smartphone again in May, and apparently it is preparing a brand new model of it. According to at least one dependable leakster a Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus ought to arrive on June 24 with a Dimensity 800 chipset and three cameras.

Is this the Enjoy Z 5G or the Enjoy 20 Plus?

The digital camera mixture 48MP + 8MP + 2MP and the truth that the telephone is stated to have 90Hz refresh price, all completely matching the Enjoy Z 5G.

It’s very seemingly that Huaweis home department is pushing a telephone that may have largely the identical internals, however a special look with the intention to give its 5G portfolio a wider attraction.

Since the Enjoy Z 5G has a waterdrop selfie digital camera, the Enjoy 20 Plus may differentiate by having a pop-up selfie shooter like its predecessor Enjoy 10 Plus. We’ll be looking out for extra clues.

