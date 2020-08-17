Huawei FreeLace Pro Wireless headphones leak in full, price and box in tow

A well-known Weibo leakster shared 2 images of the upcoming Huawei FreeLace Pro wireless headphones exposing nearly whatever we want to learn about the set. Including a few of the functions.

Judging by the front of the box, there are some popular style modifications in the style compared to the olderFreeLace headphones Turning the box around exposes that the buds themselves support gesture controls on top of the currently existing hardware controls put on the neck band. And the USB-C charging from the neck band straight is here to remain, which is among the very best functions of the FreeLace.





FreeLace Pro’s box

What we might collect from the rough Google Translate, the headphones will support active sound canceling for calls and when listening to music. There are 3 microphones on the gadget to make this possible. There’s likewise a choice to obstruct the ambient noises however let human speech travel through.

The motorist size is 14.2 mm and is stated to offer outstanding bass and sound quality while the battery need to suffice to last 24 hr of non-stop listening. And the very best part is that the price of these is simply CNY 799 (~ EUR90), which is more than affordable provided the provided functions.

