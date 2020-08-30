Huawei focusing on cloud business which still has access to U.S. chips: FT By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Huawei indication is seen outside its shop at a mall in Beijing



(Reuters) – Chinese telecoms devices maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is focusing on its budding cloud business, which still has access to U.S. chips in spite of sanctions versus the business, to protect its survival, the Financial Times paper reported.

Huawei’s cloud computing business offers calculating power and storage to business, consisting of providing access to expert system, and has been proliferating, the paper reported on Sunday, pointing out sources.

In January, Huawei put the system on an equivalent footing with its mobile phones and telecoms devices services, the FT reported https://on.ft.com/3hHJC3Y.

The system was stepping up its offerings and Beijing will significantly support the business through public cloud agreements, according to the report.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has limited innovation exports to Chinese business in specific, especially Huawei, pointing out nationwide security dangers.