Huawei Files for a Storage-Related Blockchain Patent

Chinese tech giant Huawei just recently used for a brand-new patent associated to blockchain innovation which handles storage techniques and gadgets. Huawei holds a variety of other appropriate patents, covering subjects like Blockchain- based settlement techniques.

According to the Chinese business database, Tianyancha, the mobile phone maker submitted for a “blockchain ledger storage and device,” patent on January 17,2019 The application statement date at the time was set for July 14.

The federal government of the Nanshan District of Shenzhen formerly revealed a collaboration with Huawei to enhance the adoption of blockchain, huge information, expert system, and 5G in the area by developing the Kunpeng commercial presentation zone.

Working with the PBoC

Huawei likewise signed a “strategic cooperation agreement” with the People’s Bank of China, or PBoC, however information were kept personal.

This collaboration was recognized quickly after the PBoC started to evaluate its digital currency in Shenzhen, in combination with Huawei.

In April, More than 100 popular business, both domestic and foreign, signed up with the Blockchain Innovation Alliance inChina Members consist of Inspur, Tsinghua Unigroup, Huawei, IBM, Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu, according to the statement.