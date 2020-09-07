Huawei expects 30% less orders for Mate 40 smartphones

Huawei Mate 40 is expected to arrive in the following weeks – predecessors Mate 30 and Mate 20 were introduced in Q3 as well. However, reports from Taiwan are the Chinese manufacturer lowered component orders to providers by 30%, likely expecting a decline in interest and shipments.









Huawei Mate 40 Pro renders

The company usually unveils its latest Kirin chipset at IFA 2020, but now the conference in Berlin, Germany, is over, with no platform in sight. Huawei did have an online keynote, but it was more of a statement the company is not backing down and will remain fully invested in its phone business in Europe.

Last month Richard Yu did say the Mate 40 family will use HiSilicon chips but did not say what happens after that. Reports are the United States is trying to block TSMC from manufacturing the platforms, and Qualcomm also expressed concerns on the issue.

Back in June, Huawei was reportedly aiming to sell 8 million devices of the new lineup just in Q4 2020, which would still be an accomplishment with the unpredictability of the US-Sino relations and Huawei being merely a hostage in this whole situation.

