Huawei Enjoy Z appears in AnTuTu benchmark with Mediatek chipset

Huawei is gearing as much as launch its Enjoy Z 5G on May 24 and weve already seen its key specs and renders. Now the telephone appeared in the database of AnTuTu bearing the DVC-AN00 mannequin quantity and offers us an thought of the potential of its MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

The Enjoy Z 5G managed a mixed rating of 316,328 which features a CPU rating of 101,812 and a GPU rating of 90,692. The telephone in the take a look at was configured with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and ran Android 10. In phrases of the reminiscence, we are able to see it is of the united states2.1 selection and it managed 69,703 factors.

Lastly the UX rating comes in at 54,121 factors. As an entire, these scores are corresponding to the Snapdragon 765 sequence and Kirin 810 that are among the many greatest performing midrange chipsets.

