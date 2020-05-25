Huawei Enjoy Z 5G With 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has actually introduced in China as the most recent smart device offering from the business. The phone has a triple back cam arrangement at the back with a 48- megapixel primary cam. It includes a waterdrop-style notch and also has a side-mounted finger print sensing unit. The back cameras are put in the leading left edge of the back panel inside a rectangle-shaped component. Huawei Enjoy Z 5G phone has actually introduced in 3 colour choices– Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and alsoPink Storage on the phone is expanding through a Nano Memory card.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G price, sale

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is valued in China at CNY 1,699 (approximatelyRs 18,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64 GB storage space choice, CNY 1,899 (approximatelyRs 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage space choice and also CNY 2,199 (approximatelyRs 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage space choice. It is available in 3 colour choices– Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and alsoPink The phone is currently for sale in China through Vmall.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G specifications

Coming to specifications, the crossbreed dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/ NM card) Huawei Enjoy Z 5G operates on Android 10- based EMUI 10.1. It includes a 6.57- inch full-HD+ (1080 x2400 pixels) LCD present with 405 ppi pixel thickness and also 20:9 facet proportion. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 octa-core cpu coupled with approximately 8GB RAM and also approximately 128 GB storage space choice. Storage can be additional increased approximately 256 GB with the assistance of a crossbreed Nano Memory card.

As for optics, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has a triple cam arrangement with a 48- megapixel primary cam with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide cam with f/2.4 aperture, and also a 2-megapixel macro cam with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16- megapixel selfie sensing unit inside the waterdrop notch with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5 W quick billing stuffed inside the Huawei Enjoy Z5G Connectivity choices consist of Wi-fi 802.11 air conditioner, 5G, USB Type- C, GPS, and also 3.5 mm sound jack. Dimensions step at 160 x7532 x8.35 mm, and also the phone considers at 182 grams.