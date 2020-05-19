Huawei Enjoy Z 5G specs and design revealed by Chinese retailers

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has actually been detailed on Chinese retailers Suning and TMall’s web sites in advance of its May 24 news. The listings disclose the mobile phone’s specs and design rather ruining the upcoming occasion.

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G loads a 90 Hz waterdrop notch screen of 2400 x1080 pixel resolution, which according to Suning determines 6.39″ diagonally but TMall says it’s actually a 6.5″ panel.

Around the back, the Enjoy Z 5G has a three-way electronic camera configuration, which is a mix of a 48 MP, 8MP and 2MP devices. And if you look very closely, you can see a recess on the appropriate side of the phone for a finger print scanner.

The Enjoy Z 5G will certainly have 3 memory alternatives – 6GB/64 GB, 6GB/128 GB, and 8GB/128 GB – and it will certainly show up in Sakura Snow Clear Sky, Magic Night Black and Dark Blue shades (maker equated from Chinese).

The 90 Hz display carrying mobile phone will certainly run Android 10 out of package, and according to Suning, it will certainly have a Kirin 710 F SoC at the helm. But that’s not likely considering that the chipset does not assistance5G Plus, TMall’s listing claims the Enjoy Z 5G will certainly load a MediaTek Dimensity 800, which appears method extra possible.

.

.

.

.



Huawei Enjoy Z 5G in Sakura Snow Clear Sky, Magic Night Black, and Dark Blue shades

More information concerning the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G are most likely to surface area in the coming days.

Source 1, Source 2 ( both in Chinese)|Via