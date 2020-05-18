Huawei Enjoy Z 5G Set to Launch on May 24, Company Reveals

Huawei is ready to launch its Enjoy Z 5G smartphone on May 24, the corporate stated. The cellphone’s teaser poster was revealed by the corporate’s on-line retailer on Weibo, revealing the launch particulars. Although the title of the cellphone and launch date have been talked about, no different particulars of the cellphone have been supplied. The poster apparently present the cellphone from the aspect however it’s tough to determine a lot from it. The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is anticipated to be an reasonably priced 5G cellphone, going by the previous telephones within the Huawei Enjoy household.

Huawei’s Chinese on-line retailer in Huawei Mall posted the teaser on Weibo and famous that Huawei Enjoy Z 5G will launch on May 24. Leaks across the cellphone haven’t been seen up to now. It is probably going that the corporate is lastly attempting to construct the hype across the cellphone. While the value of the Enjoy Z 5G in unknown to date, it could possibly be an reasonably priced cellphone with 5G connectivity.

According to GSMArena, the cellphone may characteristic MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC. As per Gizmochina, it could possibly be a rebranded Honor X10 5G that’s scheduled to launch on May 20.

Honor X10 5G has been confirmed to be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC. It may have a 40-megapixel essential digicam on the again. Further, the cellphone is anticipated to characteristic a 6.63-inch LCD show. The show might have a 60Hz refresh fee. It may pack a 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W quick wired charging help. In phrases of cameras, the cellphone may have a triple digicam setup together with a 40-megapixel, and two 8-megapixel cameras.