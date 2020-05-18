Huawei Enjoy Z 5G coming on May 24

Huawei is about so as to add a brand new member to its Enjoy sequence with the upcoming Enjoy Z 5G. The telephone was teased by the models on-line retailer and is ready to debut on May 24. The poster additionally reveals us the Enjoy Z 5Gs facet profile which reveals it would include a curved again design however not a lot else.

Being a member of the Enjoy sequence, expectation are that this can be a price range providing, probably one of the vital inexpensive 5G handsets on the market when it launches. Some rumors level that the Enjoy Z 5G can be outfitted with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

Huawei subsidiary Honor can be trying to introduce its personal inexpensive 5G telephone with the upcoming X10 5G which is able to make the most of the Kirin 820 5G chipset. Well be on the lookout for extra particulars and can replace you accordingly.

Source (in Chinese) | Via