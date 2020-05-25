Huawei Enjoy Z 5G brings 90Hz display, Dimensity 800 SoC and triple cameras

Last week Honor brought its X10 5G, an inexpensive mobile with dual-mode 5G connection, 90 Hz revitalize price display and triplecameras Now moms and dad business Huawei is right here with its Enjoy Z 5G which brings comparable specifications at a much more cost effective cost factor.

The Enjoy Z 5G features a 6.57- inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90 Hz revitalize price and 20:9 element proportion. The panel likewise sporting activities a waterdrop notch intermediary for its 16 MP selfie web cam. The finger print scanner lives on the right-hand side of the structure.

Around the back we have a 48 MP primary cam together with an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro snapper which can take shots as close as 4cm far from the topic.

The phone operate on the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset together with 6/8GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage space which is expanding through Huawei’s exclusive NM cards. The software application front is covered by EMIUI 10.1 which rests atop of Android10 In regards to battery we have a 4,000 mAh cell with 22.5 W quickly wired billing.

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G can be found in black, blue and pink shades and is currently up for pre-order inChina It begins at CNY 1,699 ($238) in its 6/64 GB trim, there’s likewise a 6/128 GB variation for CNY 1,899 ($266) and a first-rate 8/128 GB version for CNY 2,199 ($308).

Source ( in Chinese)