Huawei Enjoy 20s appears on TENAA with full specs and images

A Huawei smartphone sporting model code TNN-AN00 and believed to be the Enjoy 20s has received TENAA certification, revealing its full specs and images in the process.

The TNN-AN00 is built around a 6.8″ TFT display of FullHD+ resolution with a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 16MP selfie camera. Around the back, the smartphone includes a triple camera setup, which is really a combination of 64MP, 8MP and 2MP units.

Under the hood, the TNN-AN00 has an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, which can be said to be part of the Dimensity 800 SoC. The smartphone will boot to Android 10 and come with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM. It will have three storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB – and there will also be a slot for NM card for storage expansion.













Huawei TNN-AN00

The TNN-AN00 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and support dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA). It will be offered in Black, Green and Blue colors and powering the entire package will be a 4,200 mAh battery.

There’s no word from Huawei in regards to the Enjoy 20s yet, but last week we saw several images of the Enjoy 20 and we might see both smartphones go official together in China soon.

Source (in Chinese) | Via