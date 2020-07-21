Huawei Enjoy 20s appears in flesh

The Huawei Enjoy 20s smartphone appeared on TENAA last week, with images and full specs sheet. We are yet to hear an official launch date from the company, but we know the phone is inching closer to a launch after seeing it in a live image.

The photo pretty much confirms what we already knew – triple camera on the back, a fingerprint sensor on the side, acting as a home button, right below the volume rocker. We also see an unusually tall body, meaning the phone will have a huge diagonal – TENAA said 6.8” LCD panel with 1080p resolution.

The Enjoy lineup usually expands over the Chinese border under a different name, usually in the Y family. It is highly likely the Enjoy 20s becomes the Huawei Y10 or the Y11 in Europe and Asia Pacific – markets, where cheaper Huawei midrangers are selling well even in these non-GMS times.

