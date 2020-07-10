Huawei Enjoy 20 render shows round camera setup and pop-up selfie camera

Yesterday, the Huawei Enjoy 20 leaked in dwell photos, revealing the cellphone’s show – free from any punch-hole or notches for a selfie camera – with a round triple camera setup. Today, a brand new render of the cellphone appeared on Weibo which corroborates the identical design we noticed within the dwell photos.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro was introduced final month with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset with 5G assist and EMUI 10.1 over Android 10 (naturally, with no Google Services, however HMS). Meanwhile, the unreleased Enjoy 20 can be powered by an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 820 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s additionally a 6.63-inch LCD FHD+ show with no notch or punch-hole.







Alleged again of the Huawei Enjoy 20

The cellphone is anticipated to have a pop-up selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The round-setup triple cameras include a essential 48MP camera and the cellphone is rumored to characteristic a 4,300 mAh battery with assist for 22.5W quick charging.

