Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro coming June 19

Last week we found a report which hinted at a possible new member of the Huawei Enjoy series. Now Huawei released a teaser video confirming the Enjoy 20 Pro that is scheduled to debut on June 19. The ad gives us a quick go through the phone which seems to have a design quite similar to the Enjoy Z 5G.

The back has a triple camera setup housed in a rectangular cutout, believed to be headlined by a 48MP primary shooter. On the leading, we visit a waterdrop notch display as the right-hand-side houses the fingerprint scanner. The phone may also come with a 5G chipset thought to be the MediaTek Dimensity 800.

According to speculations, Huawei provides the Enjoy 20 Pro to offline stores whereas the Enjoy Z was online exclusive. However, we may also see changes beneath the hood or maybe to some of the cameras.

Source (in Chinese)