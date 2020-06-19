Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro announced: 90Hz screen, Dimensity 800 SoC and 48MP triple camera

As promised, Huawei unveiled the Enjoy 20 Pro smartphone today in its home country of China. It has the Dimensity 800 SoC at the helm and runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on the top, but it does not come with Google services so you’ll have to depend on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which is actually the norm in China.

The Enjoy 20 Pro has two RAM versions – 6GB and 8GB – both of which have 128GB storage onboard and a storage device slot that allows storage expansion by around 256GB.

The Enjoy 20 Pro is built around a 6.5″ 90Hz display of FullHD+ resolution that has a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. The glass back of the smartphone is home to triple camera setup which is a mixture of a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units.

The Dimensity 800-powered smartphone emerges in three colors – Magic Night Black, Dark Blue, and Galaxy Silver (machine translated from Chinese). It packs a 4,000 mAh battery having 22.5W fast charging support. Other highlights of the Enjoy 20 Pro include a side-mounted fingerprint reader and dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA).

The 6GB RAM version of the Enjoy 20 Pro costs CNY1,999 ($280/250) and for CNY300 ($42/38) more you get 2GB more RAM.

The Enjoy 20 Pro is already up for pre-orders in China and it’ll go on sale from June 24 through brick and mortar stores across the country. It’s actually a re-branded Enjoy Z 5G launched last month in China for the offline market.

Source (in Chinese)