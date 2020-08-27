Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus full specs and live images surface

Yesterday we saw the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus in the flesh and learned about their key specs. Today a new set of live images of the duo have surfaced, which show the smartphones in new colors.





Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus

Two of the leaked images also reveal the full specs of the Enjoy 20 Plus, which include a 6.63″ FullHD+ notchless LCD, which from yesterday’s leak we know has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6853 SoC and will have two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB.

The Enjoy 20 Plus will run Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and have 128GB of storage onboard. The smartphone will come with a total of four cameras – a 16MP snapper mounted on a pop-up mechanism, and a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP, 8MP and 2MP units.







Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus specs

The Enjoy 20 Plus will be offered in four colors and pack a 4,200 mAh battery that will charge through a USB-C port at up to 40W.

The smartphone will be 8.95mm thick, weigh 197 grams, and support 5G networks.

Images of the regular Enjoy 20 have also appeared, showing the smartphone in black color. Check them out below.







Huawei Enjoy 20

There’s no word from Huawei about the Enjoy 20 duo yet, but the Plus model, according to China Telecom, will arrive in early September.

