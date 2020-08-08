Huawei Enjoy 20 case renders suggest there will also be a Plus version of the handset, with a pop-up camera

The Huawei Enjoy 20 household might be a bit larger than we initially believed. So far, just the Enjoy 20 Pro has actually been formally revealed, with reports and styles of a vanilla Enjoy 20, making the rounds. A couple of brand-new phone case listings on Alibaba may simply use a bit more clearness. These suggest that a Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus version is also pertaining to market. All the ideas hint that it will function the Huawei Mate 30- esque circular primary camera style, we have actually been seeing in leakages recently, along with a periscope selfie camera.











Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus case renders

Naturally, because these renders originate from a case maker, we can’t actually check out into things like colors or the front style of the handset. Case producers generally just have accurate external measurements to workwith In this specific case, nevertheless, both the round back camera module and the periscope are unique adequate to keep in mind and credit to a gadget we now think will be the Enjoy 20 Plus.

Putting 2 and 2 together, it appears most likely that not just do these renders come from the Enjoy 20 Plus, however so do these leaked specs, from a live picture of a phone that plainly does not have a selfie cutout or punch hole, substantiating the periscope theory.

Hence, we can anticipate the Enjoy 20 Plus to rock a Kirin 820 chipset …