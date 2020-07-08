Huawei Enjoy 20 appears in live image, key specs revealed

After the Enjoy 20 Pro made its debut last month, Huawei is gearing to release its vanilla Enjoy 20. The phone appeared in a hands-on photo on Weibo and we got to learn some of its key specs.

According to the image, the phone will undoubtedly be powered by the Kirin 820 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. We also can see its display, rumored to come in at 6.6-inches is packing a 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and features no cutouts, meaning we should are expectant of a pop-up selfie camera.

The phone is running the most recent EMUI 10.1.1 on top of Android 10 and bears the FRL-AN00a model number.







Alleged right back of the Huawei Enjoy 20

According to the foundation, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint and will be unmasked on July 26 in China since the Maimang 9. The phone is likely to come with a circular camera setup on its back headlined by a 48MP main shooter. Other rumors suggest a 4,300mAh battery and 22.5W fast wired charging.

Source (in Chinese) | Via