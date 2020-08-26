Huawei Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus apper in live images

Huawei’s yet-to-be-released Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus have actually been dripping left and right over the summertime however we still do not have their main release date. We now have more clearness thanks to a set of live images that offer us our finest takes a look at the Enjoy 20 and its Plus equivalent. The latter was likewise spotted in a China Telecom listing which exposed it will be launched on the regional market in early September.

In addition, the brand-new images expose both phones’ crucial specifications and styles, verifying previous speculations. The Enjoy 20 includes a 6.6-inch screen with a waterdrop notch, triple cam setup with a 13MP main shooter and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Enjoy 20 Plus gets a notchless 6.63-inch panel with a 90Hz revitalize rate and pop-up selfie webcam. It loads a 48MP main shooter housed in a circular cutout together with 2 auxiliary sensing units. It likewise includes 40W charging abilities. Both phones will be powered by the Dimensity 720 chipset and assistance 5G connection.

