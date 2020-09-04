Huawei determined to fight back as it remains fully invested in its European phones business

Huawei’s problems with the United States have actually produced bothered the business’s sales in Europe as well, consisting of nations like France and the United Kingdom recommending their network suppliers keep away from the Chinese maker.

During a keynote, part of IFA 2020, the president of the customer business group in Europe Walter Ji highlighted the business’s function in European markets. In the very same time, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei informed financiers that everybody working for the business is a “hero” and he does not prepare any layoffs to strengthen their martyrship.







Screenshots from Walter Ji’s keynote

In a long 26-minute speech, Walter Ji advised that Huawei straight utilizes 14,000 individuals in Europe and 200,000 more indirectly covering over 23 research study websites, making it the fifth-largest R&D financier in the European Union for 2019. By completion of 2020, Huawei strategies to broaden its offline existence with its own demonstration shops throughout France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The executive likewise repeated Huawei App Gallery is the third-largest app market in the world, although he didn’t discuss the space to the leading 2 – Google Play and App Store.

Ji did state that 5,000 apps are being included monthly, and Huawei has a devoted group that is working to bring the most …