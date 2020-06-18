Huawei Details Which Phones Will Receive EMUI 10.1, Magic UI 3.1 Update Globally

Huawei has announced the global rollout of its Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 update for several of its smartphones. The company had introduced the latest computer software iteration with Huawei P40 series in March. Similarly, Huawei sub-brand, Honor will even dispatch the Magic UI 3.1 update on a number of Honor phones. Users in India of limited Huawei and Honor smartphones such as for example Huawei P30 Pro and Honor View 20 may also be eligible for the newest software update, the Chinese tech giant notes.

Huawei shared the development in a blog post on Wednesday. The company states that the EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1 for Huawei and Honor smartphones, will begin rolling out “later this June.” Smartphones in India that are qualified to receive the latest computer software iteration include Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The Honor View 20 and Honor 20 users in the united kingdom will also get the Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 update.

Other phones that are qualified to receive the latest computer software update are Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 20, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, Huawei Mate 20 X, Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei Nova 7i, and Huawei Mate 30 series.

Huawei tablets including Huawei MatePad Pro and Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8 will get the EMUI 10.1 update as well.

Other Honor phones that to get the new update include Honor View 30 Pro and Honor 20 Pro.

EMUI 10.1 features

Although the EMUI 10.1 isn’t a significant update in terms of design, it includes a host of new upgrades from the prior iteration. Huawei has introduced new functions such as Huawei MeeTime and multi-window, along side an upgraded Huawei Share. The EMUI 10.1 also marks the international debut of Huawei’s voice assistant, Celia, however, it’s going to support three languages – English, French, and Spanish – and you will be rolled out to Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the united kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Columbia and South Africa and “eventually to more countries in the world.”

Huawei and Honor phone users shall be notified about the over-the-air (OTA) update when it’s obtainable in their region. Users can manually look for availability when you go to Settings > System & Updates > Software Update.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.