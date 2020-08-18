Huawei dealt ‘lethal blow’ by new US sanctions on chip supply

The US Commerce Department on Monday announced fresh sanctions that limit any foreign semiconductor business from offering chips established or produced utilizing US software application or innovation to Huawei, without very first getting a license to do so.
Restrictions revealed in May had actually currently restricted business such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) from making and providing Huawei with chips created by HiSilicon, a subsidiary of the Chinese business. Monday’s procedures successfully extend that restriction to all chip designers, such as Taiwan’s MediaTek, whose shares plunged almost 10%Tuesday
Washington has actually long declared, without offering evidence, that Huawei items threaten nationwide security since they might be utilized to spyon Americans Huawei, who did not react to an ask for remark in time for publication, has actually consistently rejected that its equipment and items position a nationwide security threat.
Hopes rushed
Paul Triolo, head of geotechnology at Eurasia Group called the most recent US limitation “a lethal blow to China’s most important technology company.”
It is “potentially [the] most serious effort by the US government to choke off the company’s ability to obtain advanced semiconductors for all of its business lines,” Triolo composed in a noteon Monday
Huawei relies on foreign-made semiconductors to …