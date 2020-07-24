HUAWEI clocks 1.6 million developers for its HMS ecosystem as it reaches 700 million global users

At its 19 th China Internet Conference hung on July 23 in China, HUAWEI shared some essential figures concerning its Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Ecosystem, the business’s option to a Google services-freeecosystem The Chinese electronic devices giant has actually exposed that it now has actually reached 1.6 million developers around the world dealing with the HMS core, a number that is 76% greater compared to in 2015.

Additionally, the business likewise revealed that the HMS ecosystem has actually now reached 700 million users worldwide, which totals up to a development of 32% on a yearly basis. Moreover, the business discussed that over 81,000 ingenious applications have actually incorporated the HMS core open capabilities because its beginning.

Furthermore, the $1 billion HMS Ecosystem Incentive Program that HUAWEI revealed back in September is likewise enjoying great outcomes. Initially developed to improve app advancement, user development and marketing, the Shining Star Program that manages it has actually because supplied assistance to 10,000 apps.