Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch With 20-Day Battery Life Launching in India Soon via Amazon

Huami shall be launching the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India quickly. The smartwatch from the Xiaomi backed firm has been teased on Amazon, together with specs resembling army certification, AMOLED show, and a 20-day battery life. The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch teaser comes shortly after Huami revealed it is going to be launching the Amazfit Bip S in India on June 3. Both these watches have been first introduced at CES 2020 in January. As of now, particulars on the precise sale date for the Amazfit T-Rex haven’t been shared.

Amazfit T-Rex worth (anticipated)

The Amazfit T-Rex launched with 5 color choices particularly, Ash, Black, Camouflage, Green, and Khakhi. The smartwatch is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) in China and $139.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600) in the US. Huami has not shared the value for the Indian variant or the sale date for the Amazfit T-Rex however the Amazon teaser page states it’s coming quickly.

Another system from the identical model, the Amazfit Bip S will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra beginning June 3, as per the corporate’s latest announcement.

Amazfit T-Rex worth specs

The Amazfit T-Rex includes a 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) AMOLED show with Gorilla Glass Three safety. It comes with an optical coronary heart charge sensor (PPG), 3-axis accelerator, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient gentle sensor onboard. For connectivity, the Amazfit T-Rex makes use of Bluetooth v5.zero and in addition has GPS + GLONASS. It is backed by a 390mAh battery that the corporate claims, can final up 20 days in each day use mode. In primary watch mode, the battery can last as long as 66 days. With steady GPS use, the watch will run out in 20 hours. Huami says it takes about two hours to completely cost the watch. The Amazfit T-Rex is 5ATM water-proof that means it could possibly maintain submersion in water as much as 50 meters. It measures 47.7×47.7×13.5mm and weighs about 58 grams. This rugged smartwatch is MIL-STD-810G compliant and has handed 12 rules on army grade testing.

When it involves exercise monitoring, the Amazfir T-Rex has 14 sports activities modes and might monitor sports activities coronary heart charge, statistics of train length, and different knowledge. It comes with all-day coronary heart charge monitoring and you may carry out different smartwatch capabilities like getting notifications, checking the climate, name reminders, SMS reminders, cellular fee, and extra.

