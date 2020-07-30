htovila Weighted Blanket 10 lbs 48″x72″ for Kids& Adults, Heavy Blanket with Soft Removable Plush Cover，Sleeping Blanket with Premium Nano-Ceramic Beads – Grey



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 14:00:16 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Feature

Soft,Breathable,Comfortable

Soft,Breathable,Comfortable

Soft,Breathable,Comfortable

Soft,Breathable,Comfortable

Soft,Breathable,Comfortable

Material

Polyester, Cotton

Polyester, Cotton

Polyester, Cotton

Polyester, Cotton

Polyester, Cotton

Filling

Glass Beads

Glass Beads

Glass Beads

Glass Beads

Glass Beads

Weight

10 lbs

15 lbs

15 lbs

20 lbs

25 lbs

Size

48*72in

48*72in

60*80in

60*80in

60*80in

User

Adults,Teens,Kids

Adults,Teens

Adults,Teens

Adults

Adults

PREMIUM BLANKET: We use the most advanced sewing technology and the highest-quality materials to produce the ideal weighted blanket. The ultra-breathable cotton outer layer and extra polyester layers that contain millions of premium micro glass beads. The unique structure provides optimal temperature control and make sure our blankets never leak beads.

PEACEFULNESS NIGHT’S SLEEP: Htovila Weighted Blanket elevates your sleeping experience to a whole new level of peacefulness. All-natural heavy blanket provides the warmth and comfort of a gentle hug. Sleep soundly throughout the night and wake up feeling renewed!

COMPLETE SET, DOUBLE ZIPPER: Every htovila Weighted Blanket Set comes pre-attached and ready to use. The removable duvet cover is soft-to-the-touch, super-comfy! Double zipper design can fixing the blanket better so that the blanket does not move or huddle in the quilt. You can use the cover for added warmth during the winter, and remove it to keep cool in the summer.

CHOOSE THE CORRECT SIZE: We recommended you choose the weight of blanket between 8% to 13% of your body weight or determine the weight of your blanket according to your personal preference. Choosing the right size can help you enjoy the optimal benefits the htovila Weighted Blanket provides.

30 DAYS MONEY BACK POLICY: Htovila take pride in providing a pleasant shopping experience. Please keep in mind, it usually takes about a week to get used to the blanket’s weight. If for any reason you’re unhappy with your purchase, please feel free to contact us in 30 days after order.