HTC Wildfire E2 goes on sale sans announcement, with entry-level specs

After having actually been identified in the Google Play Console last month, the HTC Wildfire E2 is now offered to acquire in a minimum of one market -Russia The phone didn’t have an official announcement, and possibly we will not ever get one anyhow, thinking about the reality that it’s a low-end offering. It might or might not make it to other nations quickly, that stays to be seen.

The HTC Wildfire E2 comes with a 6.22″ 720 x1560 IPS touchscreen, and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage (with a hybrid dual-SIM slot).

On the rear there’s a 16 MP f/2.2 primary cam with autofocus and LED flash, and a 2 MP depth sensing unit, while for selfies you get an 8 MP f/2.2 fixed-focus snapper housed inside a waterdrop notch. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery (that charges through a USB-C port), a rear-mounted finger print sensing unit, and it runs Android 10.

Its measurements are 158.4 x 75.9 x 8.95 mm, and it weighs 173.5 g. It’s being used in Russia for RUB 8,760, which today implies roughly $120 or EUR100

Source (in Russian)